A location for the fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been confirmed, Fury’s manager Bob Arum has revealed.

Legendary promoter Bob Arum revealed the news today amid reports of rapidly progressing talks between both camps.

It promises to be the biggest even in the history of British heavyweight boxing, and Arum's comments today will have fans salivating.

talkSPORT’s Michael Benson tweeted the news on Thursday morning: “Bob Arum has declared that they have now secured a location for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury.

“He said the fight will take place early evening US time, which suggests prime time in UK, and added the fighters will earn close to $100m each.”

Arum explained to Barbershop Conversations that a date for the fight is yet to be confirmed, with several options being explored.

He said: “We have a location and, as far as the date is confirmed, we haven’t zeroed in on a date.

“It could be as late as June because it would give more time to solve the coronavirus problem. By June, most people will be vaccinated, so it’s possible.

“And then we would do the fight, pay-per-view in the UK and pay-per-view early evening in the United States.”

Arum revealed yesterday that a contract agreement is “imminent”, which would clear another hurdle in the way of the much-anticipated fight taking place.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arum explained: “I don’t want to make a deadline, but I just can report that everything so far has been going splendidly and we hope to have a signed document within the next couple of weeks.

“That might not provide for a site, because we can have a document that the fighters would have signed and then have a mutual agreement clause of the site.

“We’re all on the same page, as far as I can see. I’m 95 per cent confident the fight happens, and I’m 100 per cent confident that my guys wins, and wins by knockout.”

Despite the confirmation that a location has been agreed, its identity is yet to be announced. Saudi Arabia had previously been named as the favourite to host the bout, but China, Dubai, Qatar and USA are also options.

If the fight takes place in the US, it would represent Fury’s fifth consecutive bout in the States.

His last three fights have been staged in Nevada, including his seventh-round defeat of Deontay Wilder back in February last year.

