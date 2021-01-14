Sheffield Wednesday latest news: Continental approach could be adopted

After a relatively good run of things of late, Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri was understood to have been taking his latest search for a new boss slowly.

Indeed, that does seem like a wise approach given how quickly the Tony Pulis went wrong, albeit potentially frustrating for supporters.

Now, the Sheffield Star have provided further insight into what could happen behind the scenes at Hillsborough.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

They claim there is a chance that Chansiri could revert to a head coach model rather than look for a traditional manager.

Writing in his column, Alan Biggs also suggests there is little to spend in the January transfer window - as you'd probably expect considering some of the problems the club have endured of late - and that any boss coming in is unlikely to have too much of a say on potential transfers.

The managerial search is believed to be headed up by new advisor Erik Alonso in Spain and Amadeu Paixao in Portugual, with plenty of European names touted with the vacant post.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

That kind of set-up would surely lend itself to a more continental type of candidate (the Guardian explained the difference back in 2004) which may go some way into explaining reports from The Sun (print edition) a number of weeks ago.

The likes of Paco Jemez, Jose Morais and Thorsten Fink were all mooted as potential candidates as Chansiri weights up his next move on the managerial front.

Pete O'Rourke of the Touchline Talk Podcast also spoke of some of the trepidation the Owls owners might have in appointing a British coach to work like that after watching Pulis and Garry Monk struggle.

Thankfully, recent results have at least stopped the need to rush for the moment.

News Now - Sport News