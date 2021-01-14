Alpine has released images of its interim livery, as the rebranded Renault team prepares for its first season in Formula 1 in 2021.

The livery is primarily black, with the colours of the French flag – red, blue and white – also incorporated into the design.

It will be used throughout pre-season testing, with a full reveal of the team’s A521 race car expected next week.

The number represents a merger of the team’s A500 project, and the current year 21.

Renault announced plans to reorganise its activities into four business units back in September, with Alpine representing the company’s sports car brand.

The team’s debut livery will be showcased by drivers Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso throughout testing, which begins in March at a location yet to be determined.

Explaining the significance behind today’s announcement, and the car’s colour scheme, Alpine design director Anthony Villain said: “The livery presented today is the first evocation of the Alpine F1 Team’s new identity.

“Some of the structural graphic elements will remain on the racing livery while others will change.

"The ‘oversized’ Alpine emblem in a tricolour graphics system is the first clear-cut symbol of the brand’s identity in motorsport.

“The blue, white and red refer to the colours of the French and British flags, which is very important to us. Numerous variations on the motorsport assets are still to come.”

Earlier in the week, Renault announced the surprise departure of team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

Despite the restructure, the Frenchman was expected to continue to take charge of the team as it transitioned into Alpine.

He joined Renault as Managing Director back in 2014, as the team prepared for their return to the sport in 2016 as a works constructor, having been involved solely as an engine supplier since 2011. His replacement has yet to be announced at the time of writing.

