Alarmingly, only six teams in League One have scored fewer goals than Sunderland so far this season.

While the Black Cats' defence has established itself as the tightest unit in the division, a major part of the club's struggles to wholly convince they are finally capable of winning promotion has been the paucity of goals in their team.

Indeed, Charlie Wyke has bagged the most with a return of seven so perhaps trying to bring in some help on that front during what's left of the January transfer window should be the club's priority.

They were recently linked with Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet after his stunning start to life at Easter Road.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise to become one of the most clinical marksmen in Scotland following his summer move from Dunerflimine.

No one has scored more than him in Scottish Premiership this season (11) as he seemingly attracts attention while under the stewardship of former Sunderland boss Jack Ross.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Celtic and West Ham forward Frank McAvennie has backed a potential move to Wearside for the player.

“I think the boy is a great talent. He would do really well if he went down there,'' he said.

“It would be a good move for him because he would hit the ground running in League One and could help them get promoted.

“He is a good striker and I think he could make a good living out of the game and England is the place to do it.”

GIVEMESPORT'S Jonathan Gorrie says...

Nisbet's attacking output does look to be a significant improvement on what Sunderland currently have at their disposal.

As per WhoScored, he averages three shots per league game which would see him rank way out on top in the Black Cats' squad while his one key pass over the same period is bettered by only three Sunderland players.

Only two teams in League One have more shots per game than Lee Johnson's side (13.7 on average) but the lack of goals would suggest those efforts have been wayward.

FBRef note how Nisbet ranks second in Scotland for shots on target (24) so he would offer some help in potentially converting those efforts into something more meaningful.

Seemingly on an upward trajectory after taking to life in the top tier well with Hibs, Nisbet would look to be a smart addition.

