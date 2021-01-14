Fantasy Football: Five players you need to sign in DGW19

After a miserable GW18 in the world of Fantasy Premier League, we can bet that a huge double game week, starting Saturday, will cheer up fantasy owners as we head into the second half of the Premier League season.

Ten teams will play two matches in the space of six days, which gives us plenty of players to choose from. After a tough couple of weeks, it is likely that we will see some big scorings coming up.

It would be wise to look into the likes of Manchester City, West Ham and Liverpool this game week, as they look forward to some favourable fixtures in DGW19.

Nevertheless, we've taken a look at five players you need to sign before Saturday's FPL game week deadline...

Kevin De Bruyne - £11.8m

De Bruyne is a must-have ahead of Man City's favourable fixtures in DGW19. They play Crystal Palace on Sunday and then Aston Villa three days later. Not to mention a very nice run post this game week.

While many other City players face Pep Guardiola's rotation, De Bruyne has only missed one game so far this season. This makes him one of the more flattering options, as we know that he will bring goals and assists as well.

Although owned by a massive 26.4% of players, he has either scored or assisted in three of his last four game weeks.

The Belgiuan now also has an impressive nine assists this season, along with three goals which, by his standards, can actually be better.

In the absence of a striker at the moment, City are relying on their midfield maestro to produce attacking returns as they climb further up the table - making De Bruyne a must need this game week.

Ben Chilwell - £6.1m

Although Chelsea are currently facing a poor run of form at the moment, this might be the game week that they begin to pick up.

Ben Chilwell faces a Fulham side on Saturdat that has only managed to score three goals in their last six games, and then they travel to Leicester on Tuesday night.

While Leicester's Jamie Vardy is on fire right now, they've only kept one clean sheet in their last five games - paving the way for Chilwell to provide some attacking returns against his former club.

As Chelsea's left-back, he has produced impressive attacking numbers so far this season, with four assists and two goals to his name. As long as Chelsea continue to dominate from set-pieces and crosses, Chilwell owners will keep reaping the rewards.

Despite costing a hefty price for a defender, this DGW19 is lined up for Chilwell to prove his worth.

Michail Antonio - £6.2m

After over two months out following a hamstring injury, West Ham's Michail Antonio has now been subbed on twice in the league and started their FA Cup tie against Stockport County on Monday.

After Sebastien Haller was sold to Ajax for £20m last week, Antonio is now West Ham's only striker option - and with a favourable run of fixtures coming up, DGW19 will see them face Burnley and West Brom, Antonio is expected to feature heavily in both.

Before his injury, Antonio had scored three goals in six games to continue his good run of form from the backend of last season. Only owned by 3.2% of teams, he will be a brilliant differential option for this doubleheader.

As he regains his fitness, he will be back to terrorising Premier League defences in no time - with Burnley and struggling West Brom up first.

Mohamed Salah - £12.5m

Despite being the most expensive player in fantasy football, DGW19 is lined up for Salah to bring in lots of points. Liverpool have a tough game against league leaders Manchester United and then host Burnley on Thursday.

But two Liverpool home games suggests goals, having been unbeaten at home in the league since April 2017.

Regardless of their impressive home record, Mo Salah is a must for this doubleheader. He has been directly involved in 16 goals in as many matches and continues to be Liverpool's driving force this season.

Although owned by a massive 38.8% of owners, there are definitely goals to be taken in these two games and Salah is usually one of the first names on the score sheet.

Liverpool's small dip in form will only motivate Klopp and his team to give their all in DGW19, as they look to reclaim their lead at the top of the Premier League.

James Maddison - £7.1m

The final player you should consider buying for this game week is Leicester City's James Maddison.

As a first-team starter, Maddison has produced attacking returns in three of his last five games. This includes a massive 10 points against Newcastle last time out.

Brendan Rodgers and his team face Southampton and Chelsea in DGW19, both at home. Leicester are scoring for fun at the moment, and James Maddison continues to be a threat going forward.

Many would opt to choose Jamie Vardy ahead of their double game week, but at £7.1m Maddison is available for a much better price.

Only owned by 4.6% of teams, Maddison is a great differential option ahead of this week and could produce some impressive returns in a high-flying Leicester team.

