Tyson Fury rose to superstardom when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015.

In doing so he became the WBA, IBO, WBO, IBF, and The Ring unified heavyweight champ.

After that, he faced Wilder in what was a hyped-up fight for the ages, however, it ended in disappointment with the match ending in a draw.

However, in the subsequent rematch, Fury made light work of Wilder, winning by KO after a dominant performance.

Fury has had his fair share of fights; however, it was against Klitschko that he truly made his name. He got the chance to fight for the WBA, IBF, IBO, WBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles against Ukrainian and didn't disappoint..

In front of 55,000 fans, it was Klitschko who was the overwhelming favourite, however, after 12 rounds of slugging it out, Fury emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

Fury’s earnings from the fight were solid too but it was small in comparison to Klitschko. Fury made $7 million from the bout, whereas Klitschko earned $23 million but Fury left with the titles.

After the win, Fury’s record stood at 25-0 with 18 of them coming via knockout. There was a rematch scheduled for late 2016 however Fury was deemed not fit enough to compete and it was then called off for a second time with reports surfacing that he tested positive for banned substances.

With that, Fury took the next two years off boxing to get himself together and it worked. In 2018 he defeated Sefer Seferi in June and then a few months later followed it up with a victory over Francesco Pianeta.

Just months later, Fury and Wilder met for the first time. Tyson had a guaranteed purse of $3 million while Wilder was slightly higher, with a $4 million purse.

The match which famously ended in a draw earned both fighters around $10 million after all of the proceeds were taken into account.

In a twist, after the fight, Fury stated that all of his paycheck was going to be given to charity. After two more wins over Tom Schwarz and the Otto Wallin, it was Wilder again for Fury in 2020.

This time the money was substantially higher with both Wilder and Fury standing to make an astonishing $28 million for the fight as well as halving the profits from the pay-per-view orders.

Fury won the bout by finishing Wilder in the seventh round.

As a result of that fight, the British boxer is estimated to boast a net worth of $30 million per Celebrity Net Worth.

That is not bad money if you can get it.

