Liverpool fans have been through an emotional rollercoaster in the 21st century.

The Reds entered the new millennium on a high note with their 2001 treble, winning the League Cup, FA Cup and the UEFA Cup under the late, great Gerard Houllier.

And things got even better with Rafael Benitez in the technical area, famously winning the 2005 Champions League and backing that up with a dramatic FA Cup win the following season.

Liverpool's 21st century

However, Premier League success proved hard to come by with devastating title race defeats in 2008/09 and 2013/14 as well as the crushing low of Roy Hodgson's brief stint in charge.

But thanks to the brilliance of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have hauled themselves back onto their perch, winning a sixth European Cup and their first-ever Premier League title one year later.

So, it's fair to say there have been some ups and downs, but one thing that has been consistent throughout all the chopping and changing has been Liverpool's ability to track top players.

Liverpool's team of the century

Even when you look at the woeful nadir that the Reds slumped to in 2010/11, there were still top-level footballers like Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Pepe Reina in the squad.

As a result, picking the best Liverpool XI of the last 21 years is no easy task with players from every era of the club's 21st century, both successful and otherwise, in with at least an outside chance.

It's a fascinating debate that has been unfurling on Twitter in recent days with user @scousantara revealing their picks courtesy of a fantastic image illustrating the XI in front of a packed Kop.

Their final choices were: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Daniel Agger, Andrew Robertson, Xabi Alonso, Gerrard, Dirk Kuyt, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Fernando Torres.

Other suggestions

Some pretty obvious selections, but also some controversial ones too with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Javier Mascherano, Sami Hyypia, Michael Owen and Luis Suarez all missing out.

But their choice is by no means the right one - nor is it the wrong one either, we hastened to add - and the post attracted comments, retweets and 'likes' in abundance as the debate progressed.

You can click here to check out the thread in full, but keep scrolling to take a look at some of the most interesting replies down below:

Liverpool's eye for talent

Either way, though, the variance in starting XIs does nothing but prove that Liverpool can attract some truly astonishing players even in a 21-year period where they've only won one league title.

However, the provenance of players who have come through under Klopp should tell you that the current crop is the strongest of the bunch and will be hoping to retain their title this season.

They'll face a tough battle from the Manchester clubs, there's no doubt about it, but you really have to wonder whether any of the Premier League contenders have the fight that Liverpool do.

