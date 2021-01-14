Manchester United have thrust themselves into the Premier League title race this season.

In many ways, it shouldn't be surprising because the Red Devils have lost just three league games since the signing of Bruno Fernandes last January, finishing the 2019/20 campaign in third place.

However, on the other hand, it seemed unfathomable that United would be leading the way in the New Year after they suffered home defeats to Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Man Utd's title charge

But one thing is for certain and it's that United fans won't be complaining because it's arguably their best shot at returning to their so-called perch since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

And although there's still more than half of the season to play, you can't help feeling as though United's trip to Anfield on Sunday will play a massive role in the destination of the title.

Win and United could move six points clear at the top of the table, but lose and Liverpool would move level on points, regaining the initiative as the reigning champions.

Man Utd's 'false position'

And in the view of former Liverpool player and football pundit Jason McAteer, the latter scenario is far more likely with the 49-year-old opining that United's league position is false advertising.

"As far as Manchester United sitting top of the table, I do think it's a false position," McAteer said on Sky Sports News.

"Burnley gave them a tough game but they came through it and showed a bit of resilience. There is a bit of team spirit coming at Manchester United.

"But Ole hasn't dealt with what other teams have dealt with, in terms of a lot of injuries this season. He's had a lot of players to pick from.

"Come the end of the season, I think Liverpool and Manchester City will be fighting it out. I think Manchester United will drop off.

"When you look at their results, when they have played the likes of RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Arsenal, they haven't come through those games.

"It just tells me, when the big occasion comes, can Manchester United actually do it?"

Why United will 'drop off'

To be honest, I think a lot of people feel the same as McAteer.

It's certainly a very good point about United on the biggest occasions because although Solskjaer has a sound record against top teams, he definitely has a suspect resume in the big games.

You only have to look at the fact that United have lost two League Cup semi-finals, an FA Cup semi-final and a Europa League semi-final under Solskjaer to get McAteer's point.

Can Man Utd stay the course?

And the Premier League table has been so changeable this season and it only feels like yesterday that Chelsea and Tottenham, who are now embroiled in poor form, were being tipped for a title charge.

As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see United come unstuck at Liverpool like so many teams before them and have any hopes of the title laughed at in just a few week's time.

However, as much as we think a Liverpool win on Sunday is more likely, United's form was so consistent throughout 2020 that it's difficult to see them tailing off quite like Chelsea and Spurs.

In terms of winning the title, though? We're not going to get carried away with that narrative just yet.

