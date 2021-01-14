Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal career is over.

Whether that’s this month or at the end of the season remains to be seen. But it's a case of when, not if.

The German was left out of Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads at the start of the season. His contract expires at the end of the campaign and there’s no chance he signs a new deal given his £350,000-per-week wages.

Where next for the playmaker?

It seems that Fenerbahce are winning the race for his signature with their sporting director, Emre Belozoglu, claiming the club are ‘closer than ever’ to signing the 32-year-old.

“We had a meeting with him and his manager. Mesut is closer than ever,” he told Turkish media, per Sky Sports.

"After the meeting process with Mesut's club is over, we will hold meetings between ourselves. If Mesut agrees with his club on the terms we want, it won't stretch our financial limits this year.

"Fenerbahce and other clubs no longer have the power to bring in footballers on €4-5m contracts. There will be no numbers that would disturb the balance or affect the salaries of other players, we do not have that ability."

It will be sad ending to Ozil’s Arsenal career.

He arrived in north London from Real Madrid for £42.5m and was soon wowing Premier League fans. He showed why he was regarded the greatest playmaker in world football as he became the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League assists, doing so in just 141 matches - a record which has since been beaten by Kevin De Bruyne.

In total, Ozil played 254 times for Arsenal, scoring 44 goals and registering 77 assists. Gooners are only just coming to terms that he won’t be adding to that tally.

Instead, they’re remembering his final moments in an Arsenal shirt.

His final match was on March 7 when Arsenal beat West Ham 1-0 thanks to Alexandre Lacazette’s late goal. This occurred before the first coronavirus lockdown and Ozil hasn’t played since.

In fact, many Arsenal fans are claiming that Ozil’s final touch was an assist for Lacazatte’s 78th-minute winner.

With Arsenal struggling to break West Ham down, Ozil latched onto Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s deflected shot and, where most players would have attempted to bring down the spinning ball, he played a lovely cushioned header for Lacazette to finish.

Take a look:

Minutes later, Ozil was taken off.

We’re not sure whether he got a touch in between his assist and his substitution but it would be poetic for his final touch for the club to be a match-winning assist.

At least, that’s what many Arsenal fans think anyway:

The Premier League will miss you, Mesut.

News Now - Sport News