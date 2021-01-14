Southampton latest news: No January change expected despite financial hit

While things are going very well on the pitch, sections of Southampton's support may have been worried by recent reports off of it.

Indeed, the Saints were reported to have announced a £76.1m loss for their financial year ending in June, a rise of £41m from the previous 12 months.

However, according to The Athletic, the situation is unlikely to change their approach in the transfer market.

Clearly, such a huge loss is a concern but the report suggests it has been heavily skewed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the fact Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harrison Reed were sold after their financial year ended.

It's also claimed that their policy and recruitment and investment this month will stay the same though no huge activity is expected with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl knowing he would have to fund any January splurge through player sales.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

As long as the situation doesn't require Saints to conduct a fire sale (it doesn't appear to be yet) then it looks like business as usual for the club.

While you'd surely be hard-pressed to find a club who don't want to strengthen when possible, there aren't any gaping holes in the squad that desperately need filling this month.

Add the fact Saints aren't playing European football (while many of their rivals towards the top of the table are) into the mix and they do look in a healthy position to challenge for the top six at least with the squad they currently have.

They've already proven they can win without Danny Ings, having only lost once in the four games he's missed this season, which may have been a real concern heading into the campaign given the striker's importance over the last two campaigns.

Right now, Saints are looking strong despite the big financial loss.

