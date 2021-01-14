On December 22, 2020, Lionel Andres Messi achieved the greatest goalscoring feat of his illustrious career.

The Argentine scored Barcelona's third goal in a 3-0 win away at Real Valladolid, his 644th goal for the Blaugrana.

That strike saw him overtake Pele as the player with the most goals for one club in football history, the Brazilian scoring 643 times during his days at Santos.

To celebrate Messi's achievement, Budweiser decided to send custom bottles of beer to all 160 goalkeepers the 33-year-old has beaten over the years.

It really was a genius marketing campaign by the American company, with the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Jan Oblak, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Diego Alves responding by praising Messi on social media.

Tottenham shot-stopper Joe Hart is the latest 'keeper to pay tribute to Messi after receiving his two bottles of beer.

Take a look at the Englishman's Instagram post below.

Hart's caption reads: "Nothing but respect for the great man @leomessi seems strange to be ‘proud’ to have conceded goals but at the end of the day we are dealing with greatness... congratulations and it’s just a privilege for me and to be a part of his history and a achievement that will never be matched."

Well said, Joe. As the Englishman rightly states, the Barcelona superstar's record will never be broken.

Messi and Hart engaged in some epic Champions League battles when the latter was first-choice at Manchester City.

Back in 2015, the 'keeper turned in a wonderful performance at Camp Nou against Messi and co, one which the Argentine labelled as "phenomenal" after the game.

“He was phenomenal, he stopped everything," Messi said, per Sky Sports. "We have to congratulate him on a great game because he's a fantastic goalkeeper."

