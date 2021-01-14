West Ham transfer news: Prolific January target valued at £10m

Sebastien Haller may not have always been the most reliable source of goals for West Ham United but his exit - one David Moyes admitted the club hadn't planned for - does leave a hole in the squad.

With Michail Antonio the only recognisable option at centre-forward available, the club will surely need to dip into the transfer market in order to find sufficient cover and competition in equal measure.

Speaking on Sky Sports yesterday, Kaveh Solhekol provided an update on a player the club are reportedly tracking.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

Indeed, Boulaye Dia of Reims has recently been linked with a move to the London Stadium after a successful campaign in Northern France which has seen him score 12 goals across all competitions.

According to Solhekol, the Ligue 1 outfit value the 24-year-old at around £10m.

"The latest information we have is one player they are interested in is the Reims striker Boulaye Dia," he said on the Transfer Show.

"They would be willing to sell him.

"From the people I've been speaking to, he is the kind of player who may be available for around £10m."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Since Moyes returned to East London in December 2019, the club's scouting has seemingly improved.

While plenty of Manuel Pellegrini's big signings such as Haller and Felipe Anderson failed to convince, the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal have all looked impressive so perhaps they're getting their act together behind the scenes.

If they are indeed keen on the Frenchman, there is at least a case for some optimism that he's the right man given their recent track record.

Dia's average of 2.1 shots per game (via WhoScored) would rank him alongside Antonio as first in West Ham's squad, potentially giving them another source of firepower in a team who have only bagged 24 all season, lower than anyone else in the top ten.

News Now - Sport News