Celtic transfer news: Brendan Rodgers has interest in star

Described by Kieran Devlin of The Athletic as Celtic's best striker since Henrik Larsson, it's fair to say Odsonne Edouard's season is yet to get off the ground.

Amid the club's wider struggles in the 2020/21 campaign, the Frenchman trails the likes of James Tavernier, Kevin Nisbet and Kemar Roofe in the Premiership's top-scoring ranks, with a return of only seven so far.

Given his previous standards, it's been a relatively dramatic dip in form with pundits such as Marvin Bartley questioning his application amid links to the likes of AC Milan.

Indeed, speaking on Twitter yesterday, The Sun's Alan Nixon mentioned another potential landing spot for the 22-year-old.

When asked if Leicester City were keen on a move for the former PSG youngster, Nixon confirmed there had always been an interest in the Frenchman from Brendan Rodgers' side, though any move would depend on price.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

This summer may be the best chance to sell Edouard, as painful as that may be, particularly if he joins the largely unpopular Rodgers at the King Power Stadium.

His contract expires in 2022 and, given Neil Lennon was frank about players wanting to leave before the season even started, it's not exactly a stretch to imagine him not signing a new contract before then.

While they will be in a strong position to negotiate with other clubs for a while, they cannot risk pricing potential suitors out of a move with a relatively short time left on his deal.

Having reportedly cost the club £7m, Celtic could stand to make a substantial profit (Edouard is valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt) if they approach what remains of this month and potentially the summer window smartly.

