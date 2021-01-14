Crystal Palace news: Another big injury emerges

The January transfer window represented one final chance for Crystal Palace to recoup some of the money they spent on Mamadou Sakho.

Indeed, the Frenchman arrived for around £26m back in 2017 and is out of contract in the summer amid links with the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Nice.

However, according to The Athletic, a cruel twist of fate could stop Palace selling him while they still can.

They claim that his £100k-p/w deal is unlikely to be extended as the club head into an uncertain summer with up to 13 other players and their coaching staff all out of contract.

Now, any chance to sell Sakho amid the reported transfer interest could be gone after he suffered a thigh injury in the recent FA Cup loss to Wolves. Following scans, it is claimed the former Liverpool and PSG defender will miss a significant period, almost certainly scuppering any hopes he had of a transfer.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given it has previously been reported that Palace are unlikely to be able to extend every one of their soon-to-be-expiring contracts, the chance to sell Sakho would surely have been a tempting one.

With clubs reportedly keen, even getting a portion of his wages shifted off the payroll would surely have been a relative relief ahead of a challenging summer.

However, it now looks as if they'll have to shell out in full with little hope of getting much of a return between now and the end of the campaign.

With Jeffrey Schlupp facing a long spell on the sidelines too, it certainly hasn't been an easy week for the club.

