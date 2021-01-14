Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace really was as boring as it sounds.

Defences were certainly on top at the Emirates on Thursday evening, with the hosts once again struggling to create meaningful chances.

Palace had the best opportunity to win the game through a James Tomkins header in the first-half, but the centre-back's effort crashed against the crossbar and bounced out.

The best moment of the game overall actually came during the half-time break, which sums up just what a drab affair it was in north London.

As the Arsenal players emerged from the tunnel, WWE Legend Kurt Angle's famous 'You Suck' theme song was played on the stadium speakers.

If only there had been a full crowd in attendance at the Emirates to react to the choice of music...

You really do love to see it.

Mikel Arteta may very well have chanted 'You Suck' at his players in the dressing room after their performance versus Palace, because they lacked both urgency and creativity throughout the game.

The introductions of Nicolas Pepe and the returning Thomas Partey from the bench did little to swing the game in the Gunners' favour, with club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang anonymous once again.

Kieran Tierney's absence from the staring XI was worryingly noticeable and it's becoming ever more clear that the Scottish left-back is the Arsenal's most creative player right now.

Thankfully for Arsenal fans, the former Celtic man is likely to be back for next week's game against Newcastle, as he was only missing against Palace due to muscle soreness.

News Now - Sport News