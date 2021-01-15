Park Ji-Sung is a Manchester United legend.

The South Korean midfielder was the ultimate big game player for the club due to his exceptional fitness levels, discipline and work ethic.

Sir Alex Ferguson always turned to Park when United lined up against top-class opposition, particularly in the Champions League.

Against AC Milan in 2010, the legendary Scottish manager had some very specific orders for Park to help nullify the threat of Andrea Pirlo.

The Italian playmaker was at the peak of his powers heading into the knockout tie and Fergie knew that he could not be afforded time and space on the ball to weave his magic.

So the United boss instructed Park to man-mark Pirlo for the entirety of the two games and the South Korean performed the task perfectly for 180 minutes.

Whenever Milan's creator-in-chief had the ball at his feet, the United man was close behind and his selfless performances helped United win the tie 7-2 on aggregate.

The below video of Park pocketing Pirlo at both San Siro and Old Trafford is quite something.

Park vs Pirlo

"The midfielder must have been the first nuclear powered South Korean in history," Pirlo wrote about the United legend's tireless displays in his book.

Back in 2020, Park's former teammate Rio Ferdinand shared his thoughts on the now 39-year-old's Champions League masterclasses on BT Sport.

“I remember we played against Milan in Milan and Pirlo was at the centre of everything that they done," Ferdinand said.

“The manager played Ji-sung Park on him, it was a man-marking job, and I’m sure Pirlo woke up the next morning, looked at the bottom of his bed and expected to see Ji-sung Park there.

“He was that good.

“Whatever the manager set out for him to do, whether it was defend against somebody, stop someone playing or go in there and make a difference in the opposing team’s box, he’d carry that out.”

Players like 'Three Lungs Park' come along once every decade or so, a truly unique talent who always put the team first.

News Now - Sport News