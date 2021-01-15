Arsenal's run of four consecutive victories came to an abrupt halt on Thursday evening at the Emirates.

The Gunners were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace and it was the visitors who had the better chances on the night, despite having only 32% of the possession.

James Tomkins saw a headed effort cannon off the crossbar, while Christian Benteke was thwarted by a sensational save from Bernd Leno.

Both of those opportunities came in the first half, with Palace sitting far deeper in the second period to preserve a priceless point on the road.

It was a tactic that worked wonders for Roy Hodgson, as Arsenal simply couldn't get close to breaching their opponent's defensive line.

The Gunners had just four shots on target during the game, a woefully low number for a team with aspirations of playing Champions League football in the not too distant future.

Record signing Nicolas Pepe was brought off the bench to try and inject some life into Arsenal's performance and sadly, the Ivorian did the polar opposite.

Pepe was totally anonymous after entering the fray on 65 minutes and a rather embarrassing stat has now emerged about the £36m-rated winger after his latest suspect performance.

According to the ever-reliable @Orbinho, the 25-year-old has failed to create a single chance from open play in the Premier League this season.

He has managed 12 shots on goal during his 479 minutes of game time in the English top-flight, though...

"Absolutely atrocious player," one Arsenal fan replied to the post.

"I can't believe I'm saying this but Gervinho is actually clear," another frustrated supporter added.

"At least he was cheap," a third Gunners fan sarcastically replied.

Arsenal fans seem to be losing faith in the £72m signing from Lille and it's easy to understand why when an attacking player who cost such a large sum of money cannot create chances for the team.

Pepe just doesn't look capable of adapting to the harsh demands of the English game and it wouldn't be a surprise if he left north London in the summer.

