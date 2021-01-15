As UFC superstar Jon Jones prepares for his first-ever bout in the heavyweight division, he has taken to social media to show off his incredible transformation after putting on around three stone.

Jones, in August, relinquished his light-heavyweight UFC title in a bid to focus solely on the heavyweight division and chase the title.

Jones is regarded by many as one of, if not the, best light-heavyweight ever, and once the title was given up, 'Bones' stated that his move from lightweight to heavyweight would be a long transition.

Jones defended his light heavyweight belt 11 times, which is incredible, and he now has his eyes firmly set on Stipe Miocic’s title.

The reason Jones gave up his title was ultimately down to a pay dispute with UFC. Jones also stated that he felt he had nothing more to gain by staying in the division and claimed that he “wasn’t scared of those guys anymore."

In preparation for his new challenge, Jones has put on the pounds as he looks to have his first crack in his new division. The former champ has put on around 20kg of muscle as he looks to rise through the ranks of the heavyweight division.

Clearly happy with his new look, Jones took to social media to show it off.

Jones wrote: "It feels good to not be depriving myself of food anymore, can't fit any of my suits but I'm moving well #250."

He was last seen in the Octagon at UFC 247, where he faced Dominick Reyes in February of last year. The ending of the fight left a lot to be desired after Jones secured the victory via unanimous decision, before he left the division, refusing to give Reyes a rematch in the process.

With the former champ, UFC could potentially set Jones up with the winner of the Miocic and Francis Ngannou fight, with that bout expected to take place in the summer.

Another name that has been making the rounds is Israel Adesanya, who is now moving up a division to light-heavyweight, however, Dana White pumped the brakes by asking fans not to get too amped by these fights as there would be huge issues to iron out for them to even happen.

Despite there being a lot of work to do to organise such fights, one thing is clear, Jon Jones is putting in serious work to make the heavyweight division.

News Now - Sport News