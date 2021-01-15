Conor McGregor, who is a former two-time UFC champ, has stated that for the foreseeable future, he intends to remain in the lightweight division.

The Irishman has fought across three different weight classes in the organisation, starting his journey with UFC as a featherweight.

He defeated the likes of Max Holloway, Chad Mendes, Dustin Poirier and Jose Aldo as he claimed the title. After the much-hyped Aldo fight, McGregor went up a weight class to fight Eddie Alvarez, where he dismantled the champ on his way to claiming two belts in two divisions at the same time.

Since the Alvarez fight, McGregor has been doing what he wants, when he wants, going from division to division, and even making his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather back in 2017.

The Notorious spoke to The Mac Life ahead of his rematch with Poirier and stated that he will remain in the lightweight division for the foreseeable future.

McGregor said: “I would like to put a stint in at 155 pounds, for sure. I came into the UFC as a featherweight and I went through the division. I gave it my all in that division and I tore through it like a chainsaw through butter. Interim title, then unified title. Then I went up and reached for greater heights, went to the lightweight division, became lightweight champion, and became the first dual-weight champion in the company’s history.

“Then obviously other things presented themselves, the Floyd fight and where it went. Then I went to the welterweight division, also. I never got a good stint at 155 pounds, a consecutive stint like I’ve done in the featherweight division. I would like to do the same here in the lightweight division that I’ve done in the featherweight division – give it a good run and tear through the division. There’s many good competitors, good fighters, in there, and I feel levels above them all. So I would like to put that stint in.”

As he states, there are more than enough match-ups that take McGregor’s eye, however, one of the biggest would be to end the trilogy with Nate Diaz, as the two have faced off twice already, each winning once.

McGregor is happy to fight at lightweight, but he did state that the fight could just as easily happen at welterweight as well.

“There are dangling carrots … treasure chests that get presented to me,” McGregor added. “We’ve got world titles in boxing now, there’s talks of … I hear Dana [White] talking [about] Nate Diaz coming back down to lightweight. I love that. I’d love to compete against Diaz. We will compete again. If that happens at lightweight for a title, that would be something special, also. So there’s many great options that are in the works and let’s see what happens. I am ready.

“If it’s going to be 155 we could possibly do that for the belt,” McGregor concluded. “If not, I’d probably just fight Nate at 170 pounds again. The reason being we fought at 170 twice. Why mix it up for the trilogy? But, if there’s belts and titles and loftier things on the line, I’m certain a 155-pound challenge with Nate would be something. So, many great fights and many great options, and I’m pretty excited about every single one of them.”

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

There is no doubt plenty of options for “The Notorious” after his rematch with Poirier.

News Now - Sport News