It’s been said a million times already over the past six months, but football really isn’t the same without fans.

All those weird, wonderful and hilarious things that happen in the stands aren’t going on at the moment, and it’s a huge shame.

Fingers crossed it won’t be too much longer before supporters can safely return to stadiums across the country, but until then we’ll look back and reminisce about one of the most bizarre - but greatest - incidents involving a fan in Premier League history.

Back in November 2009, Chelsea hosted Manchester United in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea won the match 1-0 thanks to John Terry’s late winning goal, but that particular match is best remembered for very different reasons.

With five minutes left on the clock, Sir Alex Ferguson made a double substitution in the hope of rescuing a point. Chelsea, meanwhile, took off Didier Drogba for Salomon Kalou.

Michael Owen and Gabriel Obertan were sent on in place of Anderson and Ryan Giggs for United, but eagle-eyed fans noticed one supporter’s extremely curious behaviour just behind the visitors’ bench.

The fan was spotted brushing his teeth and it’s still hilarious to watch 12 years later…

What on earth was all that about?

Neither before nor since have we seen a football fan brushing their teeth at a Premier League match.

Who was the mystery man, and why was he brushing his pegs?

Well, BBC Radio 5 Live’s phone-in show 606 launched an appeal after the match and a man calling himself David came forward.

He explained to 606 host DJ Spoony, per The Guardian: "I was wanting to get to the game and I put it [the toothbrush] in my pocket and forgot to brush my teeth.

“I thought no one was looking. I always brush my teeth before I go anywhere. I thought no one was looking at me."

We’d like to say that clears things up but it doesn’t really.

Why did he still decide to brush his teeth? Why the 85th minute? So many unanswered questions.

But at least we know why he was wearing the sunglasses, even though the game took place on a dark November evening.

"I saw my ex-girlfriend at the game," he added. "The reason I was wearing sunglasses was to disguise my face because I like the girls, I like the women.

“I think I am a ladies man and I'm very good-looking.”

Fair enough, David. Fair enough.

