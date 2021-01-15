Grand Theft Auto 6 is in the stages of being developed and a source who is familiar with the game has stated that the biggest rumours concerning the game are all in fact true.

Over the past 12 months, there have been three main rumours surrounding the game.

First off is that there will be a female protagonist for the first time ever in the game. The next one is that the game is set to take place in Vice City, which numerous teases have suggested. Lastly is that the majority of the game is going to be set in South America, with players being able to travel between Vice City and South America throughout the game.

While this “source” has said that these are true, keep in mind that nothing official has been said or verified, so those rumours must be taken with a pinch of salt, as much all rumours after all.

Information rarely gets released early with Rockstar Games as they like to keep everything quiet.

Even though these rumours have been doing the rounds for months, this does not make them true, but because they have been around for so long, people are now starting to believe them.

Tom Henderson, who is a leaker of Call of Duty information, said that the rumours of a female protagonist were in fact true, which adds a little more weight and credibility to it.

Then there is Legacy Killa, who is a YouTuber, and they have taken to their social media to say that both the female protagonist and Project Americas, which are Vice City and South America areas, are true.

The YouTuber has claimed that they have got the information from “someone in the know” and they let slip years ago that Project America was real. With a YouTuber now putting its name behind these rumours, suddenly it feels like they could be true.

Unfortunately, the only thing we know is that Grand Theft Auto VI is in the developmental stage and that the experience will be single player.

As for any other information regarding plot and release day, your guess is as good as mine.

