Mary Earps has been voted the GMS Fans’ FA WSL Player of the Month for December.

In a poll run by fan engagement experts Snack Media, the England goalkeeper took 33% of the vote after conceding just twice throughout the month while also recording a clean sheet away at Aston Villa.

Her performances between the sticks were an important factor in Manchester United Women winning all three of their WSL fixtures in December, sustaining their push for the 2020/21 title.

In the final of five votes carried out over seven days via Snack’s digital and social networks, Earps' displays appeared to strike a chord with fans of the women's game from around the United Kingdom and beyond.

The full list of contenders from the final shortlist polled as follows:

● Mary Earps (Manchester United) - 33%

● Alex Morgan (Tottenham Hotspur) - 20%

● Leah Galton (Manchester United) - 16%

● Samantha Kerr (Chelsea) – 15%

● Caitlin Foord (Arsenal) – 9%

● Caroline Weir (Manchester City) – 8%

The January Premier League vote opens at 3pm on Friday 5th February. To vote go to:

https://www.footballfancast.com/fan-awards

