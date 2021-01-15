It’s been a while since Manchester United went into a Premier League fixture against Liverpool above their fierce rivals in the Premier League table.

A huge gulf in class has existed between the two north-west clubs over the past few years - but has the gap been reduced this season?

United are three points clear at the top of the table heading into this game. It’s safe to say nobody would have predicted this at the start of the campaign - or even a couple of months ago, for that matter.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently on an excellent run of form and will fancy their chances of inflicting a first home league defeat for Liverpool since April 2017.

Their last Premier League defeat was against Arsenal on November 1. Since then they’ve won nine out of their 11 fixtures.

Liverpool’s form, by comparison, has been less impressive.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently on a three-match winless streak since thrashing Crystal Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park on December 19.

But there’s no doubt everyone associated with the Reds will be determined to bounce back in style by putting United back in their place.

Ahead of this weekend’s mouth-watering fixture, Anfield legend Jamie Carragher has named his Liverpool and Manchester United Combined XI for Sky Sports.

Here’s who he went for…

So that’s an XI comprised of eight Liverpool players and just three members of the Man Utd squad.

Harry Maguire is selected at centre-back in the absence of the injured Virgil van Dijk, while Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are named among the attackers.

There’s no room for Paul Pogba, who has caught the eye of late, while David de Gea loses out to Alisson in goal.

Roberto Firmino, who has been praised so often since joining Liverpool in 2015, is omitted from the team, as is United's Anthony Martial.

You can listen to Carragher’s explanation in full here…

If Man Utd manage to win, they will extend their lead over Liverpool to six points and send out a major statement of intent to the rest of the Premier League in the process.

But if Liverpool prevail on Sunday afternoon, Klopp’s side will once again feel like the strong favourites to win this season’s title.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

News Now - Sport News