Liverpool vs Manchester United is the biggest match in English football.

The two biggest clubs in the land and, with 39 league titles between them, the two most successful.

And, as things stand, the two fierce rivals look set to go head-to-head for the Premier League title once again.

It’s been a while since they were title rivals but the two sides meet on Sunday with just three points separating them at the top of the table.

It’s one of the biggest clashes between the pair in memory.

As always in games between the two, there will be world-class talent all over the pitch at Anfield come Sunday afternoon. While Liverpool and Man Utd may only have won one league title between them in the last seven season, they have always had incredible players at their disposal.

So, ahead of the mouth-watering tie this weekend, we think it’s the perfect time to look back at some of the legends for either club down the years.

Using Tiermaker, we’ve ranked 20 legends who have represented either club from ‘GOAT’ to ‘Overrated.’

Our opinion is sure to upset a few people...

Overrated

Gary Neville

David Beckham

Michael Carrick

More than 600 appearances for Manchester United and eight Premier League titles. How is Gary Neville overrated? Hear us out. Neville was a reliable right-back for United but he wasn’t anything special. There’s a reason Patrick Vieria and Arsenal picked him out as the weak link in this United side. He was solid defensively but didn’t offer much going forward - epitomised by his seven career goals.

Ahead of him on the right side of the midfielder was one of the greatest free-kick takers in football history. Again, don’t get us wrong, Beckham was a fantastic footballer. Anyone who plays for Man Utd, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain during their career must be pretty decent. Not to mention captaining England. But we reckon his playing career was overhyped by his celebrity status.

We also think Michael Carrick was a little bit overrated and perhaps can’t be considered a Man Utd ‘legend.’ He did play more than 450 times for United but he probably had the easiest job in the side - giving the ball to players who could create and score. A decent and likeable player but a touch overrated.

Decent

Jamie Carragher

Dirk Kuyt

Steve McManaman

Patrice Evra

Jamie Carragher really is a Liverpool legend but, despite his 737 appearances for the club, didn’t have the most natural ability. What he did have was a knack of being in the right place at the right time.

Talking of being in the right place at the right time…Dirk Kuyt once scored a hat-trick for Liverpool against Manchester United with each goal coming from about one yard out. The Dutchman was a workhorse and would score some crucial goals but he wasn’t technically brilliant.

Steve McManaman perhaps doesn’t get the credit he deserves at Liverpool. It’s probably because some of his career came before the start of the Premier League era and it’s forgotten just how good he was. He earned a move to Real Madrid in 1999 where he won two La Ligas and two Champions Leagues, scoring in the final in 2000.

Evra spent eight-and-a-half seasons at Manchester United and played almost 400 times for the club, winning five Premier Leagues. His erratic behaviour since leaving Old Trafford probably influences people’s opinion of his career at United.

Excellent

Ryan Giggs

Rio Ferdinand

Roy Keane

Fernando Torres

John Barnes

Michael Owen

Nemanja Vidic

Robbie Fowler

Almost 1000 appearances for Man Utd and 13 league titles isn’t enough for Giggs to make the world-class tier.

Meanwhile, former club captains Rio Ferdinand and Roy Keane also find themselves in the middle tier.

The other Man Utd player in this category is Nemanja Vidic, who was sent off FOUR times against Liverpool.

Four Liverpool players also make the list.

Fernando Torres scored 81 goals in 142 appearances for Liverpool and caused Vidic all sorts of problems.

Michael Owen had spells at both Liverpool and United but was a Ballon d’Or winner whilst at Anfield.

Both Robbie Fowler and John Barnes are genuine Liverpool legends and deserve a place in this tier.

World-class

Steven Gerrard

Paul Scholes

Wayne Rooney

Xabi Alonso

There is always an argument between Liverpool and United fans over who is better: Steven Gerrard or Paul Scholes? Well, we’ve refused to answer that question by putting them both in the ‘world-class’ category.

Alongside them is Wayne Rooney, who simply loved to hate Liverpool.

Xabi Alonso also gets the nod with him showing his ridiculous ability during his five seasons at Liverpool.

GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo

Possibly the greatest player to have ever played the game. Despite that, Ronaldo’s record vs Liverpool for Manchester United wasn’t the greatest. In nine appearances for the Red Devils against their biggest rivals, he scored just twice - one of which coming from the penalty spot during a 4-1 defeat. But he’s gone on to become one of the best ever at Real Madrid and Juventus.

