Last night, Arsenal walked onto the Emirates pitch to restart the second half with Kurt Angle’s theme tune playing around the stadium.

Mikel Arteta's men came up short against Crystal Palace on the night, drawing 0-0 and leaving both sides in the bottom half of the Premier League.

One of the talking points of the game came as The Gunners returned to the pitch following half-time. Walking out of the tunnel, the stadium speakers blasted out WWE legend Kurt Angle’s entrance music.

For the record, Arsenal have used other Superstars’ theme songs as they walk out the tunnel. We have heard arguably two of the biggest stars’ themes in Triple H and The Undertaker in previous months.

However, using Kurt Angle’s theme song may be seen as a bit of a kick in the teeth for the home side. Famously, his theme brings fans to chant ‘You Suck’ along to the tune.

Since then, the Olympic gold medallist took to social media to reply to his song being played around the stadium. It’s safe to say, he was rather amused.

A video posted on Twitter showed from the stands with the song being played around the empty terraces, with the caption: “Huge fan of Arsenal coming out for the second half to Kurt Angle’s theme tune."

Kurt Angle became aware of what had happened, and decided to retweet for his fans along with a further comment, posting: “Arsenal using my theme song. The only thing missing, due to COVID, is 30,000 fans chanting ‘You Suck’ #YouSuckCovid #itstrue”.

Now, it implies that Kurt Angle has stated that his ‘You Suck’ reference was innocently relating to COVID-19 – but to English fans, it can definitely be used to describe Arsenal’s current season.

Imagine the scenes if fans were indeed in attendance, and they were in the stands to chant ‘You Suck’ as The Gunners walked onto the pitch.

The question is, whose theme tune from the WWE will Arsenal use next to fire up their players for the second 45 minutes?

News Now - Sport News