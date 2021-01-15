At this point, it's no great secret that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and one of the greatest front men in Premier League history.

And yet, the Spurs assassin's latest achievement once again highlights just how unique a talent he truly is.

On Wednesday night, Kane put Tottenham into the lead in their Premier League clash with Fulham by latching onto a Sergio Reguilon cross with a diving header that rocketed past helpless goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

It wasn't enough to secure Jose Mourinho's side all three points as they failed to find a second goal and later succumbed to Ivan Cavaleiro's 74th-minute equaliser.

But it did put Kane up to 154 Premier League goals in the all-time scoring charts and more importantly, it signaled his 25th headed goal in the English top flight.

And according to Betting company Tenner, that diving header put Kane in a very exclusive bracket of Premier League goalscorers.

We all know about the division's 100 Club - the list of just 29 players to have scored more than 100 Premier League goals.

Well, now Kane's a member of the '25/25/25 club' to paraphrase Tenner, which allows entry only to the players who have scored 25 goals with their head, right foot and left foot throughout Premier League history.

Per Tenner and Opta Joe, only two players have managed the feat before - former Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester City star Robbie Fowler, and ex-Newcastle and Manchester United striker Andy Cole.

Finding the net with such variety is a hallmark of a truly natural goalscorer, which explains why so few players have managed it since the Premier League came into effect in 1992.

As far as overall goals go, however, Kane still has over 100 to score before he can beat Alan Shearer's record of 260.

