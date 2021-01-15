Pochettino stepping up efforts to engineer reunion with £34.2m-rated Spurs man

Dele Alli’s future continues to dominate the headlines surrounding Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international remains out in the cold under manager Jose Mourinho and was again left out of the starting XI in midweek as Spurs limped to a 1-1 draw with Fulham.

It was all the more egregious when one considers that Spurs were eventually chasing the game and Mourinho introduced Erik Lamela as an attacking substitute instead of the England international.

There are suitors for Alli, too, and it seems he could well be on his way this month.

The Guardian reports that PSG are redoubling their efforts to land the attacking midfielder on loan, with manager Mauricio Pochettino keen on a reunion with the star.

Alli, valued at £34.2m by Transfermarkt, thrived when working under the Argentine at Spurs, making his name in his free-flowing, attacking team, and the report claims he is keen on a change of scenery.

A move to France would see him spend six months in Ligue 1 and potentially return to the Champions League.

The 24-year-old, it is reported, has not been pushing for a move, and chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to let him go.

More talks are expected over the next few days, but Pochettino wants to bring him in as he gets his feet under the table at Parc des Princes.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

It just makes too much sense, doesn’t it?

Pochettino is at a new club with plenty of money and the ability to effectively cherry-pick whichever player he chooses.

That he has chosen Alli is a compliment to the player, who is still only 24 and has scored 64 goals and registered 57 assists in 234 games for the club.

He has made just four league appearances this season so giving him the chance to go and thrive elsewhere would be the sensible option for everyone involved, especially if no purchase option is included.

Levy should move out of his way.

