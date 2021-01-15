Agent flies in to discuss deal for Everton's £13.5m-rated ace

Bernard has been a casualty of Everton’s new era under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian is attempting to guide the Toffees towards European football and they are currently fifth in the Premier League table, just four points off leaders Manchester United.

However, the Brazilian winger has not played much of a part in their form.

He has been limited just two starts in the Premier League, scoring against Manchester United, and it seems he could be on his way out of the club in the January transfer window.

Sport Witness carries a report from Calcio Mercato claiming Roma have turned their attentions to signing him after running into difficulties in their attempts to land Stephan El Shaarawy from Shanghai Shenhua.

As a result, the report states that the player’s agent is flying into England to discuss his client’s future with the Toffees amid the interest from the Serie A giants.

There is no mention of an offer as yet but Bernard is valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

If Everton can extract the right fee from Roma, this is a no-brainer.

Bernard is a useful squad option but a fee of around £13m would be a boon to Ancelotti and add some more cash into the coffers.

After all, the player is 28 and has a contract that runs until 2022.

Now is probably the time to try to cash in as there simply won’t be many more chances for the Merseyside outfit.

Keep an eye on this one as the transfer window rumbles on.

