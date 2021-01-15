WWE legend and Hollywood actor Dave Bautista has offered a $20,000 reward to catch the person that engraved ‘Trump’ on the back of a manatee.

Bautista – known as Batista to WWE fans – has responded to the situation involving a Donald Trump supporter who defaced the animal’s back.

The defenceless animal was discovered on Sunday of last weekend, in Florida’s Homosassa River, with the etched message on its back.

Thankfully, the animal wasn’t majorly injured from the incident, with reports suggesting the message wasn’t engraved on the skin, but the algae on its back.

Nonetheless, an investigation was launched by US officials to find the culprit, with a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead them to the individual.

Retired WWE star – and Guardians of the Galaxy actor – Dave Bautista has reacted to the incident, offering four times the initial reward.

In a social media post following the story that made headlines, Bautista stepped in, tweeting: “If there’s not already a reward for the arrest and conviction of the low life scummy MAGATs that did this I’ll throw in $20,000. And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward."

People in the US and around the world have responded to his tweet, applauding the actor for assisting the investigation and helping the individual responsible be caught.

Praises poured into the replies, with arguably the best comment saying: “The reward is awesome but I think the guilty person deserves a punch in the face by you. That would be the bonus.”

A number of people agreed with this.

Meanwhile, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that 637 manatees died last year, including 90 as a result of boat collisions, while 15 more were killed from interaction with human beings.

