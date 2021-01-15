Villa & Everton to do battle for £8.8m-rated international defender

Aston Villa have been superb this season.

Dean Smith’s side only beat the drop on the final day of last season.

But they are currently eighth in the Premier League table, ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, and are just six points behind fourth-placed Leicester City, with two games in hand.

They have been excellent, and have claimed some huge scalps along the way, thumping Liverpool 7-2, and also beating both Leicester and Arsenal.

And now it seems they are eyeing potential January reinforcements with the window now open.

Sport Witness carries a report from Sampiy claiming that the club are interested in a swoop for Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama.

The 27-year-old has been placed up for sale by the Turkish club and would cash in for €10m (£8.8m) amid interest from the Villans and Everton.

Luyindama has made 49 appearances for Gala and is also a full DR Congo international, winning 15 caps.

The club have yet to receive a formal bid but they are standing by in case one arrives.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Hmm, Villa are pretty well-stocked in the defensive positions.

They not only have both Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa but also Bjorn Engels and Kortney Hause.

One would have to think that, as a result, a player would have to leave for Luyindama to arrive, though that does remain a possibility with the window open.

Still, one has to wonder whether there are any legs in this one.

The same goes for Everton, with the likes of Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, and Mason Holgate at the club.

Luyindama might well be staying put.

