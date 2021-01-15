It’s 15 years to the day since one of the greatest assists in football history.

Yes, we know that’s a huge statement but we can back it up.

It occurred at the Bernabeu in a clash between Real Madrid and Sevilla. And it was produced by one of the most underrated playmakers ever - Guti.

Guti had earlier opened the scoring in the sixth minute but Luis Fabiano equalised for the visitors in the 50th-minute.

Zidane had put his side 2-1 ahead from the penalty spot and two minutes, he made it 3-1.

But it all thanks to Guti.

Sevilla thought they were safe when they cleared a David Beckham corner. The ball fell to Guti 25-yards out as the Sevilla defenders pushed up to catch the Real attackers offside.

Guti’s first touch wasn’t the best and it looked as though he was going to keep possession by playing the ball back to one of his defenders. However, out of nowhere, he produced an incredible backheel that split the Sevilla backline and fell to Zidane’s feet. The Frenchman didn’t even need to take a touch before he smashed the ball past Andrés Palop.

But what followed saddens us somewhat.

Guti knows he’s just produced something extraordinary and runs off to celebrate his assist. However, the rest of the Real Madrid players go off to mob Zidane. All he did was finish an easy chance!

Poor Guti. We see you and appreciate you.

It’s not the only backheel assist Guti pulled off whilst at Real Madrid, either. It might not even be the best.

Four years later, he decided to pass up the opportunity to score against Deportivo by producing a no-look backheel assist for Karim Benzema.

Absolutely sublime.

When questioned whether his backheel was ‘showboating,’ the Spanish midfielder disagreed.

"I didn't backheel it for aesthetic reasons,” he told El Pais per The Athletic.

"I wanted the move to end with a goal, and I always look for the simplest possible option. In that moment, the backheel was the most practical thing to do. Football is better when you play with simplicity.

"That's the perfect portrait of me as a footballer."

Guti played 542 times for Real Madrid having spent 24 years at the club and he was an absolute joy to watch.

