Derby County could be on the brink of turning a corner.

With the ominous spectre of administration looming on the horizon, the Derby Telegraph has suggested that the proposed take-over of the club is finally set to go through.

Following the take-over, it looks likely that Wayne Rooney will be named permanent manager and could embark on a flurry of transfer adventures in a bid to rebuild the ailing side.

So who is the suitor said to be on the cusp of purchasing The Rams and how much is he worth?

Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan

Sheikh Kaled is a senior member of the Abu Dhabi royal family and founded the Bin Zayed Group in 1988.

He is the cousin of Manchester City owner, Sheik Mansour, and is widely considered one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the gulf states.

The 61-year-old is also the president of the UAE Rowing and Sailing Federation.

He is well known to English football, especially Liverpool fans, after his staggering £2 billion attempt to take over the famous Merseyside club fell flat in 2018.

He also made a pass at Newcastle, offering beleaguered owner Mike Ashley £350 million for the Magpies. Unfortunately, those talks also fell through, leaving the St. James' faithful stuck with Ashley.

The Sheikh didn't give up on his English football dream, however, and now it looks as though he has his sights set on Derby County.

What is his net worth?

While Sheikh Khaled's individual worth is not widely known, the combined worth of the Abu Dhabi royal family has been pegged at £118 billion, per The Sun.

That would see Sheikh Khaled become the wealthiest owner in the championship by a distance so it is no wonder that Derby fans are allowing themselves to dream.

The takeover is yet to go through, but if it does, we could be in for some very exciting times at Pride Park.

