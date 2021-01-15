Sanchez upgrade: Spurs eyeing 6ft 3in colossus also being monitored by Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur have been struggling in recent weeks.

Under Jose Mourinho, the club have won just one of their last six games, beating Leeds United 3-0 on January 2nd.

Since their 2-0 win over Arsenal, they have drawn with Crystal Palace, Wolves, and Fulham, and lost to Liverpool and Leicester City.

This weekend sees them take on Sheffield United and they will be out to get back to winning ways; they remain just three points off second-placed Liverpool.

With the January transfer window open, there is every chance they could try to bolster Mourinho’s squad.

The Daily Mirror claims they are weighing up a bid for Beijing Guoan centre-back Kim Min-jae, who was linked with the club in the summer.

The report states that they are ready to step up their interest in signing the 24-year-old due to rival interest from Chelsea.

Spurs were first interested in a move in the immediate aftermath of Jan Vertonghen’s departure and they are now eyeing a new bid given the Blues’ interest.

Spurs have missed out on transfer targets to the Blues previously, seeing Willian move to the Blues instead of them, and Min-jae’s contract expires in 2021.

It means a January move could be done, potentially at a knock-down fee.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Spurs do need an upgrade on Davinson Sanchez.

The Colombia international remains a consistent pick by boss Mourinho but he has struggled to stamp his authority on the starting XI in recent weeks.

Instead, he is a jittery presence at the back and he feels like he is prone to an error. William Gallas, the former Spurs defender, even criticised him on Instagram.

This season, per WhoScored, he has averaged 1.3 fouls per game and far more clearances, 4.3, than tackles (2.3) or interceptions (0.5).

Basically, this is a last-ditch defender, not one who can get on the front foot. Min-jae could well be an upgrade, purely on the basis of his 6ft 3in height and physicality.

