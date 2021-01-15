Wayne Rooney has retired from football after landing the Derby County job on a permanent basis.

The 35-year-old brings the curtain down on a hugely-successful 18-year professional career which saw him star for Everton, Manchester United and DC United.

Rooney, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Rams, will be remembered as one of the greatest players of the Premier League era.

Man Utd and England’s record goalscorer, Rooney is the only player to score 200+ goals and provide 100+ assists in Premier League history.

Although best remembered for his time at Man Utd, Rooney produced arguably the most extraordinary moment of his illustrious career while playing in America.

Rooney went full ‘Roy of the Rovers’ in the dying seconds of an MLS clash between DC United and Orlando City.

The score was tied at 2-2 deep into stoppage time when DC United had the chance to try and score a winning goal from a corner.

Goalkeeper David Ousted came up, but the ball was cleared by the Orlando defence.

Orlando launched a counter-attack but Rooney, sprinting as hard as he could, somehow managed to get back and make an inch-perfect sliding tackle.

The DC United goal was unguarded. Orlando had spurned a glorious chance to win the game.

But what happened next was out of this world.

Rooney ran down the right flank and then picked out Luciano Acosta with a pinpoint 50-yard cross-field pass. Acosta headed home to score one of the most insane goals of all time.

It’s still hard to believe this actually happened - and you can watch it here…

Just ridiculous. That one piece of play summed up Rooney the player.

Not only was he technically outstanding but he worked as hard as anyone and never gave up.

Thanks for all the memories, Wayne. What a player you were.

