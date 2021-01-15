Liverpool and fellow PL giants make approach for Brazil wonderkid

A clutch of Premier League clubs seem to be interested in signing Daniel Cabral from Flamengo.

The 18-year-old is already a Brazil U17 international, winning 11 caps for the side, and is clearly turning a number of heads.

He is primarily playing for Flamengo’s U20 side, but has shown signs of breaking into the first-team, making his debut in the Copa do Brasil earlier this season.

Sport Witness carries a report from YouTube channel Flazoeiro, who make the claim that no fewer than 17 clubs want to sign him.

That includes Liverpool, and a number of other Premier League sides: Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

The Reds are said to have already made an approach for the defensive midfielder, and Flamengo are said to be hopeful of receiving a massive fee for the teenager.

They sold Vinicius Junior for €45m (£40m), as he joined Real Madrid, per the report, but Flamengo could make more than that even if they receive a lower initial fee for Cabral, purely because of the exchange rate. When Vinicius moved, the euro was a lot lower against the Brazilian real.

Now, €1m equates to 6.3 million Brazilian real.

As such, Flamengo are hopeful of making a huge profit on the teenager, and the Reds seem to be very near the front of the queue.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

We really don’t know what kind of player Cabral is going to turn into.

He’s still a teenager and he hasn’t had any real exposure to any kind of first-team football yet.

A Brazil youth international, he’s clearly a talent but Flamengo seem to know exactly what they have with him and do not intend to move him on for a bargain fee.

Liverpool are probably right to be monitoring him, but one has to doubt whether there have been any truly advanced talks yet.

That may come in the future, mind.

