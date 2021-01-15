As the clock ticks down towards Conor McGregor's hotly-anticipated return to the Octagon next weekend, the Irishman has marked the occasion in appropriate, but typically extravagant, fashion.

With his rematch against Dustin Poirier just eight days away at UFC 257 held at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, McGregor has embarked on his latest shopping spree, which includes laying a cool £2.2m on a pair of watches.

Having arrived early in the Middle East ahead of the duo's bout next Saturday - never the shrinking violet - 'Notorious' has taken to social media to flaunt his latest purchases.

As he posted simply on Instagram with the caption: "New watch new suit new whip alert."

Unveiling sharp new threads, as he arrived in his Rolls Royce to collect another of his latest new toys - a luxury Bentley - it was his new bling, however, that caught the eye.

The first watch, Jacob & Co's Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette, is valued at a jaw-dropping £730,000.

Jacob & Co. claim the timepiece has a 'total of 342 invisibly set, baguette-cut diamonds' on the backdrop and a further '80 invisibly set, baguette-cut diamonds' on the lugs.

The base dials boasts a further 133 triangle-cut white diamonds, totalling 16.8 carats by itself.

It is not the first time the Irishman, 32, has splashed the cash in less than frugal manner.

It was only back in October that the fighter laid $5m to reserve a limited Lamborghini Yacht, as one of only 63 models to be made.

Not to be outdone here, however, McGregor's second timepiece purchase is rather more racy, both in price-tag and aesthetic.

Returning again to Jacob and Co's luxurious line, an incredible diamond-encrusted version - called the Rasputin - boasts blue hands and also a naughty secret.

With the touch of a button, a hidden x-rated scene emerges from behind a shimmering door, which can be seen below.

Of course, it's rather rude... so look away now if you don't wish to see it.

It was revealed by SunSport that the watch set McGregor back £1.5m.

Putting aside his new toys for one second, McGregor is in the final days of his training camp as he looks to beat Poirier for the second time.

The two meet again, over six years on from their initial fight at UFC 178 in September 2014, where McGregor beat the American, knocking him out in under two minutes.

The latter has of course improved immeasurably since their initial fight, but McGregor has nevertheless boasted that he will get the job done again but in quicker fashion this time around.

McGregor has also re-ignited his war of words with Khabib Nurmagomedov, and should the Irishman win, could set up another blockbuster showdown later this year.

