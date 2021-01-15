New twist in Pogba saga as potential exit route becomes clear

Paul Pogba has been in excellent form in recent weeks.

The France international has been central to the club’s fine form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and laid on an assist in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

He followed that up with a brilliant volleyed finish in the 1-0 victory over Burnley which moved the club top of the Premier League.

That comes after Mino Raiola actually claimed that Pogba’s time at United was coming to an end back in December, but it appears that he is ready to knuckle down and prove his worth for the club.

The Athletic now reports on Pogba’s future, and they insist that there is no chance of him leaving Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Even a move in the summer could be unlikely, with the key potential suitors, PSG, Juventus, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, all facing difficulties of their own.

The last two in particular are unlikely to be able to afford him.

And that has opened the door to him potentially leaving on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

While a potential transfer will be discussed in the summer, per the report, there is every chance he could instead leave without a transfer fee. His deal expires in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

If Pogba keeps playing as he is, this wouldn’t be too bad.

It would allow United to keep Pogba around until the end of next season and potentially give them the time to convince him to sign on the dotted line and stay at Old Trafford.

Of course, part of Pogba’s problem has been his inconsistency and his inability to string together world-class performances.

But recently he seems to have unlocked something. It may be, of course, that he is simply playing for a move.

But if one shelves the cynicism, this is simply an excellent midfield player turning in top-class performances.

