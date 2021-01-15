Wayne Rooney's illustrious playing career has come to an end after he was officially named permanent manager at Derby County.

The English striker, who set the world alight from the age of 16, was catapulted into the limelight after he scored an absolute howitzer on his debut for Everton against Arsenal in 2002.

Rooney's career took off from that moment with his meteoric rise meeting its nadir when Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson came knocking.

Rooney and United proved to be a match made in heaven.

Under the tutelage of Sir Alex, Rooney's career went from strength to strength as he became one of the most feared goals scorers on the continent.

His deadly duet with Cristiano Ronaldo has become the stuff of footballing folklore as well, with the pair regularly leaving opposition defenders in the lurch with frightful ease.

Trophy after trophy flooded in for United with Rooney as their spearhead, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League in 2008.

Had it not been for Pep Guardiola's juggernaut of a Barcelona side, Rooney's continental haul would have been significantly more, as well.

In 2017, he became the only ever player to score more than 250 goals for the Red Devils, eclipsing the record long-held by Sir Bobby Charlton.

Rooney's time at Old Trafford will be remembered as one of the happiest and most dominant periods in the history of the club.

And, judging by a video that is doing the rounds on social media, is not hard to see why.

The emotional compilation pays tribute to Rooney, highlighting some of the finest moments in his career. It is well worth a watch.

Incredible stuff - Rooney's career was absolutely saturated in iconic moments.

Now, Rooney will turn his attentions to the managerial side of the game as he attempts to right the ship at Derby County.

If he is half as good a manager as he was a goal scorer, then we could be in for some heady times at Pride Park.

