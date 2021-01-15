Newcastle make transfer decision over £7.2m-rated man

Newcastle United have not endured a dispiriting start to the season.

Steve Bruce’s side are currently 15th in the Premier League table and while they are seven points clear of the relegation zone, they do appear to be sliding towards it.

Bruce’s side, indeed, have not won any of their last five games and were beaten by rock-bottom Sheffield United last time out.

The Magpies last took all three points in December, when they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1, and have since looked devoid of real creativity and ideas.

Indeed, they have scored just four goals in their last six games, and it is notable that Dwight Gayle cannot get into the team.

He has been on the bench for the last three games, having scored in the win over West Brom, and it seems that plenty of clubs are interested in taking him away from north east club.

The Athletic reports that there has been interest from the Championship and the Middle East in taking Gayle, but with his contract expiring in the summer, it seems the club are ready to keep him, even if it means he leaves on a free transfer, per the report.

Gayle is 31 and that has led to doubts over handing him a new contract at St James’ Park. He is valued at £7.2m by Transfermarkt.

He is likely to stay on, then, until the summer, as back-up to Callum Wilson, who is the club’s first-choice forward.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

While this does make sense, one feels the least Newcastle could do is give Gayle a run of games.

Wilson has scored eight goals this season in the Premier League but he only has one in his last six outings.

Thus, bringing Gayle in could well be a decent strategy – he is back fit, and he showed that he knows where the net is when he scored against the Baggies.

Of course, there is no guarantee it will pay dividends.

But if Gayle is staying around, it at least makes sense to give him some minutes.

