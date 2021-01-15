Fantasy Football: Liverpool assets will offer returns in DGW19

DGW19 favours many players across fantasy football, as we approach two lots of games for the majority of Premier League clubs. Twelve teams across the Premier League will feature twice, including Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

The Reds will play two home games this week, which should already grab the attention of FPL managers. Liverpool haven't lost a home game in the Premier League since April 2017.

They will first host league leaders Manchester United on Sunday, who jumped them to the top of the table after their 1-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday.

They then face Burnley themselves on Thursday, as the Reds prepare to battle it out for a place back on top of the Premier League standings. Having not won a league game since December 19th, Liverpool will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Many FPL managers may look at Liverpool's next two fixtures and think twice about backing their players to produce points for them in DGW19. However, we believe that in fact, this is a great time to keep Liverpool assets close to your squad.

Which Liverpool players and why?

Mo Salah (£12.5m) is the obvious choice to select this week. Although he is the most expensive play in Fantasy Premier League right now, he brings a lot of points to your team.

Before Liverpool's blip in form, the forward had five goals and two assists in four games. He averages 3.4 shots and 1.7 key passes per game, making him the club's most attacking player.

Sadie Mane (£11.9m) is also a great attacking threat as we know. The winger has two goals and an assist in his last four outings, and that was during their poor run of form.

Mane also produces 3.0 shots per game and completes 1.4 key passes, as both he and Salah face a must-win game against United and then travel to 16th place Burnley – where they need to score goals.

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson (£7.4m) is fantasy football's highest-scoring defender this season. His darting surges forward and inch-perfect crosses are a big reason why they score so many goals. With five assists already, he produces 1.9 key passes a game.

Although it may be hard to keep a clean sheet against United, Burnley have the joint least amount of goals (9) this season - along with Sheffield United - which gives Robertson the chance to earn points defensively as well.

High scoring DGW19

With these types of players in mind, it may be a good idea to wait a few weeks before you decide to sell your Liverpool assets. A double game week is the perfect chance to earn lots of points and Liverpool need to win these two games to stay ahead in the title race.

If you did decide to sell them, it may be hard for you to find space for these high-scoring Liverpool players in the future. Because they are some of the most expensive items you can pick, it could be worth your while to keep them for DGW19 first.

While games against Tottenham and Man City await, this might be the best chance to take advantage and squeeze some points out of your top scoring Liverpool assets. And we believe that they will score just as highly as they have all season.

