Leeds to make big decision over rarely-seen 21 y/o

Robbie Gotts has struggled to make the grade at Leeds United.

The 21-year-old joined the Elland Road club in 2018 but he has never really managed to break through in Yorkshire.

Indeed, he went on loan to Lincoln City at the start of the season, having made a total of just three senior appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

And it now appears he could be set for another move, with discussions underway over cancelling that loan deal, recalling him, and sending him out again.

Football Insider reports that he could end up moving to Salford City, who are aiming to win promotion from League Two to League One.

They are currently fifth, just three points behind leaders Carlisle.

Gotts can play as a midfielder and as a right-back and a move would mean he drops down a division; Lincoln are top of League One.

Gotts has made just four league starts this season, though, and it seems Leeds want him to move to a club where he is likely to play and develop.

The report states that the youngster is highly rated by Bielsa and his staff.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says...

This would make sense.

The whole point of loaning a player out is to give them the chance to play regularly and grow while away from their parent club.

In League One, he isn’t really doing that.

Instead, Gotts is in and out of the team and is spending more time on the bench than in the starting XI.

If the goal is to give Gotts the platform to improve, a move to Salford would be a logical one.

