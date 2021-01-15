West Brom latest news: Club ready to listen to January offers

With Sam Allardyce only under contract at West Bromwich Albion until the end of the season, the January transfer window looks hugely important to both the veteran boss and the club.

If the 66-year-old is going to maintain his record of having never been relegated from the Premier League, he'll surely need to continue to overhaul his squad given the problems in both defence and attack.

Struggling to score goals as well as keep them out, Robert Snodgrass has already arrived while Charlie Austin has been sent out on loan. According to Sky Sports, the activity at The Hawthorns could be set to continue.

Their Transfer Centre (yesterday at 13:41) claimed young midfielder Rekeem Harper is attracting interest from multiple Championship teams.

Indeed, a loan move could reportedly be on the cards despite the fact he only recently penned a new deal.

Handed just nine minutes of action since Allardyce replaced Slaven Bilic in the dugout, those behind the scenes at the club are understood to be willing to listen to offers for the 20-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Considering the task at hand, it does seem unlikely Allardyce will even consider a youngster as he battles to beat the drop.

With Snodgrass coming in and the likes of Clement Grenier linked, it seems obvious that the West Brom chief will look to lean on experience as much as he can during the fight for survival

With that in mind, allowing Harper to try and find game-time elsewhere seems a wise idea. Should they succumb to relegation, he may well prove to be a solid option at that level next season after cutting his teeth in what remains of this season.

Described as fitting the mould of 'powerhouses but can pass the ball' by Bilic last season, affording him the chance to develop elsewhere is the best thing Harper can ask for at the moment.

