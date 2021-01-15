Ahead of a double game week starting on Saturday, West Ham United will begin to prepare to play two winnable Premier League games. This means lots of points for West Ham players.

On Saturday they face 16th placed Burnley at home, who, although their league position doesn't say it, are actually on a good run of form.

However, they are the joint lowest scoring team in the Premier League (nine goals), along with Sheffield United. While they boast a good defensive record, this is definitely a chance for West Ham defenders to pick up points.

David Moyes and his team then host a struggling West Brom side, where they will face their old manager Sam Allardyce. They are winless in their last eight games in all competitions, and have conceded the most amount of goals (39) out of any other team in the Premier League.

The Hammers sit 10th and are on a good run of form - six points off third place. They are also coming off back-to-back wins against Everton in the league and Stockport in the FA Cup. After losing only once in their last six matches, these are very favourable fixtures for the London side.

Which players?

Michail Antonio (£6.2m), is a great option ahead of DGW19. He is now the club's only striker, after they sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax last week.

After coming in and out of the side following a hamstring injury, his start against Stockport County on Monday suggests that he is back to full fitness.

Before his time on the sidelines, Antonio was on red hot form - scoring three goals in six games. With only 4.8% ownership, Antonio looks set to terrorise his opposition's defence in DGW19.

Winger Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) and Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) are both solid options in midfield as well. Bowen already has four goals and two assists this season, and is only owned by 3.4% of teams.

Soucek, on the other hand, is West Ham's top goalscorer this season (five) and is a very dangerous aerial threat. Against a side like West Brom, it could be a wise to back the Czech midfielder to bring in some attacking returns in DGW19.

Defenders Angelo Ogbonna (£5.0m) and Aaron Cresswell (£5.4m) are also great options for this upcoming game week. West Ham have already kept six clean sheets so far this season, and face two of the worst scoring teams in the Prem.

Ogbonna has been a rock at the heart of their defence this season, and is guaranteed to start having only missed one game so far. Owned by only 3% of players, the centre back also has knack for grabbing the odd goal from a set piece as well.

Cresswell has also been instrumental for the Hammers this season. He has six assists so far and 21 points in his last three game weeks, including a huge 11-point total last week. Choosing West Ham defenders for DGW19 will definitely be a smart choice in these fixtures.

Will you choose West Ham players?

So with a double game week coming up this weekend, opting to select West Ham players may prove worthwhile in getting you the most points.

Favourable fixtures, high scoring players for the Hammers and a good run in form, should be enough to persuade you to consider going all in for West Ham assets ahead of the DGW19.

