Derby County latest news: Takeover worry grows

While there has been a slight improvement on the pitch under the stewardship of Wayne Rooney, Derby County fans must be exhausted by proceedings off of it.

Reports emerged earlier this week that a takeover was finally in its final stages before John Percy of the Daily Telegraph revealed there was a genuine threat of administration emerging for the Rams.

Now, reports from the Daily Mail will only add to the worry.

They claim that Derby players are growing increasingly concerned about the fact a takeover is yet to be finalised.

Indeed, they are understood to be waiting for their wages from December to be paid as well as those deferred between last year's spring lockdown.

As a result, players are believed to be frustrated by the lack of news and the club's Supporters Trust have urged Derby to clarify exactly what is going on with the potential Middle Eastern takeover.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

If Rooney can keep Derby within touching distance of Championship survival in his first job under these kind of conditions, the Rams may well have uncovered a managerial gem.

Clearly, however, there are more serious long-term problems afoot. As the looming threat of administration seemingly grows, it's only natural those involved with the club would become increasingly concerned.

While it's easier said than done of course, once a takeover is pushed through, the club can push on. Dean Jones recently told the Touchline Talk Podcast that 'everything suggests' this week could be a huge turning point for Derby, so there is certainly scope for a degree of optimism even if this report is somewhat concerning.

