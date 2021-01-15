West Ham transfer news: David Sullivan keen on Championship swoop

With £22m in their bank following the sale for Sebastien Haller to Ajax, West Ham United are reportedly ready to dip into the Championship in order to buy a replacement.

Indeed, Jarrod Bowen's arrival from the second tier of English football this time last year has to be deemed a success, while the capture of Said Benrahma in October looks to have been an exciting one.

Now, The Sun's Alan Nixon has provided an update on another potential addition.

Responding to a fan's question on Twitter, Nixon confirmed the Hammers were keen on making a move for Watford Ismaïla Sarr.

The Senegalese has been strongly linked with a move to the London Stadium and The Athletic recently revealed the Hammers' interest in him was genuine.

Nixon went further and said 'Sullivan is keen' and suggested West Ham were 'doing their usual', though it's not clear as to exactly what he means by that.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With Sarr seemingly a target and Watford reportedly unwilling to make a loss on the £25m they paid for him in 2019, it's tough to imagine West Ham signing both him and a central striker to replace Haller.

So, should he arrive, it could be an indication that Michail Antonio will continue playing through the middle with a creative hub of Sarr, Bowen and Benrahma floating off of him.

While that could be seen as a relatively risky strategy given there wouldn't be a recognised back-up striker in that case, Sarr did average more shots per game playing in a relegated side last season than all but three West Ham players are this time around.

So, even while playing out wide, it stands to reason he could bring another direct source of efforts on goal to this West Ham team (one who have scored less than the rest of the top 10).

Though not a natural replacement for Haller, a move for Sarr does make sense.

