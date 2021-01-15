Everton transfer news: Club discussing January swoop to add more firepower

The win over Wolverhampton Wanderers was hugely important for Everton.

Not only did it keep them level on points with Leicester City in fourth spot, but the hard-fought three points away at Molineux also came with Carlo Ancelotti's men playing without a recognised centre-forward.

Still, while it's promising to see the Toffees can deal with an injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, it's far from ideal to be heading into the second half of the campaign with little in the way of genuine back-up.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

Indeed, Cenk Tosun has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park after a largely miserable time of things since moving to Merseyside, potentially leaving Ancelotti even lighter on that front.

However, reports from the Daily Mail look fairly promising.

They claim Ancelotti is lining up a loan raid on former club Bayern Munich as they explore the possibility of bringing striker Joshua Zirkzee to Everton.

While the player is serving a three-game suspension for violent conduct, he's thought to be known to Director of Football Marcel Brands, having cut his teeth with Ado Den Haag and Feyenoord in Holland.

Should he impress were he to join on a temporary basis, the report even suggests there's scope to make the move permanent.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Easing the burden on Calvert-Lewin's shoulders would be a good move as we edge closer to the proverbial business end to the season.

Outside of the England international, no Everton player has hit double figures in terms of goals and, while Zirkzee is far from proven at the top level, he has made an impact for the European champions.

Four goals in seventeen senior games is a promising return for the 19-year-old, who Forbes described as 'tall and athletic', traits Calvert-Lewin has put to good use himself as the focal point of Ancelotti's system.

A loan move seems like a relatively safe way of approaching a transfer. Should he fail to convince, it affords Everton the chance to reevaluate the situation.

News Now - Sport News