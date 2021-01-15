Wijnaldum gives green light to deal with Liverpool future still in doubt

Georginio Wijnaldum’s future remains a hot topic.

The Liverpool midfielder has a contract that expires at the end of the season and he has been continually linked with a move away since the summer transfer window.

Barcelona were said to be interested then, following the appointment of Ronald Koeman as manager.

That interest does not appear to have waned, and it now appears that the ex-Netherlands boss wants to sign his compatriot in January.

Sport Witness carries a report from AS claiming that Koeman is demanding signings, and Wijnaldum is one of them.

He remains a key member of Liverpool’s squad and has made a total of 25 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twice.

However, the report claims that he has told Barcelona he wants to move but it remains to be seen if Barcelona can actually afford him.

Koeman is also being linked with both Eric Garcia of Manchester City and Lyon’s Memphis Depay, and it may be that he needs to make a choice over which player he truly wants.

The financial situation at the club, after all, is dire, and means that there is a severe doubt over whether they can actually afford Koeman’s top targets.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Here we are again.

Wijnaldum may well want the move and it really isn’t a surprise.

He has been with Liverpool since 2016 and has won pretty much everything he can win at the club, playing a key role in their Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

He may only have one more big move in him given his age and it doesn’t get much bigger than moving to Catalonia.

It seems to come down to whether Barcelona can actually afford him, and it may be that they simply have to wait until the summer, when they can snaffle him away for nothing but his wages.

That certainly makes the most sense.

