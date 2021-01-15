Ronaldinho is one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year was a ridiculously skilful footballer who also delivered on the biggest stages for club and country.

During his time at Barcelona, the Brazilian World Cup winner was comfortably the best player on the planet.

The now 40-year-old arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in 2003 and took no time at all adapting to the demands of Spanish football.

Ronaldinho won his first trophy at Barcelona in 2004/05, his goals and mercurial brilliance guiding the team to the La Liga title.

The following season, Barca won the biggest footballing prize in Spain once again and they also lifted the Champions League trophy for the first time in over a decade.

In 2005/06, Ronaldinho played football from a different universe. No fellow professional could get anywhere near him, not even AC Milan's plethora of legends.

The Italian side came face-to-face with Barca and their Brazilian magician in the Champions League semi-final that season, a tie that was dominated by Ronaldinho.

In the first leg at San Siro, the smiling South American superstar dropped an absolute masterclass, producing a sensational assist for Ludovic Giuly's goal that sealed a priceless 1-0 away win.

You can check out Ronaldinho's best moments from Barca's memorable victory in Milan below.

Ronaldinho vs AC Milan

That night, Ronaldinho really was playing real-life FIFA Street.

The likes of Alessandro Nesta, Jaap Stam, Gennaro Gattuso and Andrea Pirlo simply couldn't lay a glove on him.

Ronaldinho's chip over Pirlo's head at 1:00 in the video is the kind of skill move you expect to see attempted in training only, not in a Champions League semi-final.

But that was the kind of the player he was and the fleet-footed Brazilian nearly always combined his catalogue of crowd-pleasing skills with match-winning goal contributions.

In his 12 games during Barca's triumphant 2005/06 Champions League campaign, Ronaldinho scored seven times and notched five assists, averaging a goal involvement per match.

A generational talent that we may never see the like of again.

