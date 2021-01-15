Kevin De Bruyne is probably the best midfielder in the world right now.

The Manchester City man really can do it all on a football pitch and his superhuman efforts in 2019/20 saw him named the PFA Players' Player of the Year.

De Bruyne equalled Thierry Henry's assist record last season, contributing 20 of them in his 35 Premier League appearances.

The brilliant Belgian also scored 13 times and it's without question one of the finest individual campaigns in the history of English football.

However, there are still a few football fans out there who continually question whether De Bruyne is the real deal.

To most, the idea of the City maestro being anything but world-class is alien, but there are some who are still not convinced by the Belgian's quality.

Well, if you know a football fan who is a De Bruyne doubter, then we recommend showing them @mcfcbella's brilliant Twitter thread, which disproves the myth that the 29-year-old is a 'false image'.

If these video clips don't work, then there is sadly no hope...

Jaw-dropping assists, stunning long-range goals and key contributions in games against big teams, De Bruyne has delivered all of that for City over the past few years.

The £108m-rated playmaker is quite simply a cut above the rest.

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez echoed that thought when speaking about De Bruyne back in August 2020.

"Kevin de Bruyne, from Manchester City, seems to me of another level, brutal, he is able to make a difference," the Spaniard told Qatar Airways. "He is the best midfielder in the world and relatively young."

If a player revered as one of the greatest midfielders of all time is praising De Bruyne in such a manner, then it's safe to assume that the Belgian is anything but a 'false image'.

Haters, where you at?

