Liverpool transfer news: Big name target could be available soon

When Virgil van Dijk suffered a brutal season-ending injury back in October, Jamie Carragher urged Liverpool to dip into the transfer market.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Anfield legend mentioned RB Leipzig Dayot Upamecano name as the calibre of player the Premier League champions should be targeting in order to strengthen.

A lot has been said about the Frenchman with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United also linked but The Guardian have provided the most recent update in regards to his future.

They claim the Bundesliga side are resigned to losing the 22-year-old this summer as a result of the €42m (roughly £37.3m) release clause that kicks in when this season is complete.

Liverpool are credited with an interest in the report although a move during what remains of this month's transfer window is said to be unlikely.

Indeed, while several clubs are believed to have asked whether or not it would be possible to lure one of the most in-demand central defenders away from Leipzig in January, the club are reportedly unwilling to consider allowing him to leave.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

By the time Upamecano's release clause comes into play, Liverpool will presumably have both van Dijk and Joe Gomez back fully fit, barring any major setback in their recoveries.

At that point, Jurgen Klopp may have a difficult decision to make. Should he move for the Frenchman, it's surely unlikely he'd come in as third-choice and, given van Dijk's importance, Gomez would potentially have to miss out.

Competition for places - particularly at the level Liverpool are at it - is obviously healthy but Klopp has spoken on how highly he values Gomez making the idea of suddenly dropping him difficult to imagine.

